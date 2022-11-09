Taiwan’s MFIG tenders to buy up to 65,000 tonnes corn - traders

Adds detail, shipment periods from possible global origins

HAMBURG, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Taiwan's MFIG purchasing group has issued an international tender to buy up to 65,000 tonnes of animal feed corn which can be sourced from the United States, Brazil, Argentina or South Africa, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Wednesday, Nov. 9, they said.

Price offers are being sought for one consignment of yellow corn at a premium over the Chicago March 2023 corn contract CH3.

Shipment is sought in 2023 between Jan. 8 and Jan. 27 if the corn is sourced from the U.S. Gulf, Brazil or Argentina, traders said.

If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast or South Africa, shipment is sought between Jan. 23 and Feb. 11.

In its last reported tender on Oct. 12, the MFIG group bought about 65,000 tonnes of corn expected to be sourced from Brazil.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Shri Navaratnam)

