Taiwan’s MFIG tenders to buy up to 65,000 tonnes corn - traders

HAMBURG, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Taiwan's MFIG purchasing group has issued an international tender to buy up to 65,000 tonnes of animal feed corn which can be sourced from the United States, Brazil, Argentina or South Africa, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Wednesday, Sept. 14, they said.

Price offers are being sought for one consignment of yellow corn at a premium over the Chicago March 2023 corn contract CH3.

Shipment is sought between Nov. 1 and Nov. 20 if the corn is sourced from the U.S. Gulf, Brazil or Argentina, traders said.

If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast or South Africa, shipment is sought between Nov. 16 and Dec. 5.

A similar tender from the group last week ended without a purchase.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

