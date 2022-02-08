Taiwan’s MFIG tenders to buy up to 65,000 tonnes corn -traders

Adds shipment periods from possible global origins from paragraph three

HAMBURG, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Taiwan's MFIG purchasing group has issued an international tender to buy up to 65,000 tonnes of animal feed corn which can be sourced from the United States, Brazil, Argentina or South Africa, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is Thursday, Feb. 10, they said.

Some 40,000 to 65,000 tonnes of yellow corn is sought in a single consignment.

Shipment is sought between April 1 and 20 if the corn is sourced from the U.S. Gulf, Brazil or Argentina, they said.

If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast or South Africa, shipment is sought between April 16 and May 5.

Price offers are sought at a premium over the Chicago July 2022 corn contract CN2.

