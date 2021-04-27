Taiwan’s MFIG tenders to buy up to 65,000 tonnes corn

Adds shipment periods from possible global origins

HAMBURG, April 27 (Reuters) - Taiwan's MFIG purchasing group has issued an international tender to buy up to 65,000 tonnes of animal feed corn which can be sourced from the United States, Brazil, Argentina or South Africa, European traders said on Tuesday.

The tender closes on Wednesday, they said.

Some 40,000 to 65,000 tonnes of yellow corn are sought in a single consignment.

Shipment is between July 9 and July 28 if the corn is sourced from the U.S. Gulf, Brazil or Argentina, they said.

If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast or South Africa, shipment is sought between July 24 and Aug. 12.

Price offers are sought at a premium over the Chicago September 2021 corn contract CU1.

In its last reported tender on March 17, the MFIG group bought about 65,000 tonnes of corn expected to be sourced from Argentina.

