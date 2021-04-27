Taiwan’s MFIG tenders to buy up to 65,000 tonnes corn
HAMBURG, April 27 (Reuters) - Taiwan's MFIG purchasing group has issued an international tender to buy up to 65,000 tonnes of animal feed corn which can be sourced from the United States, Brazil, Argentina or South Africa, European traders said on Tuesday.
The tender closes on Wednesday, April 28, they said.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan)
((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore CommoditiesExplore
Most Popular
- Ukrainian rapeseed shipments sold to Canada in rare move – traders
- DEALTALK-CEO shake-up at Canada's Nutrien could pave way to M&A - shareholders
- Gymnastics-Germany's Voss sports full-body suit in stand against sexualisation of gymnasts
- METALS-Copper hits 10-year high on supply concern, easing dollar