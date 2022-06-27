Taiwan’s MFIG tenders to buy up to 65,000 tonnes corn

HAMBURG, June 27 (Reuters) - Taiwan's MFIG purchasing group has issued an international tender to buy up to 65,000 tonnes of animal feed corn which can be sourced from the United States, Brazil, Argentina or South Africa, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is June 29, they said.

Shipment is sought between Aug. 25 and Sept. 13 if the corn is sourced from the U.S. Gulf, Brazil or Argentina, they said.

If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast or South Africa, shipment is sought between Sept. 9 and Sept. 28.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.