Taiwan’s MFIG tenders to buy up to 65,000 metric tons corn

HAMBURG, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Taiwan's MFIG purchasing group has issued an international tender to buy up to 65,000 metric tons of animal feed corn, which can be sourced from the United States, Brazil, Argentina or South Africa, European traders said on Friday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is Jan. 10, they said.

Shipment is sought between March 17 and April 5 of 2024, if the corn is sourced from the U.S. Gulf, Brazil or Argentina, traders said.

If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast or South Africa, shipment is sought between April 1 and April 20.

However, due to concerns about poor quality, Argentine corn will only be accepted if it is the lowest price offered and at least 4 cents per bushel below the next cheapest offer from other origins, traders said.

In its last reported tender on Nov. 22, MFIG bought about 65,000 tons of animal feed corn expected to be sourced from the United States.

