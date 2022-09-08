Commodities

Taiwan’s MFIG passes in 65,000 tonnes corn tender - traders

Taiwan's MFIG purchasing group made no purchase in an international tender for about 65,000 tonnes of animal feed corn which closed on Sept. 7, European traders said.

A new tender is expected to be issued soon.

The group had sought feed corn which could be sourced from the United States, Brazil, Argentina or South Africa.

