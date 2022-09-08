Taiwan’s MFIG passes in 65,000 tonnes corn tender - traders

HAMBURG, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Taiwan's MFIG purchasing group made no purchase in an international tender for about 65,000 tonnes of animal feed corn which closed on Sept. 7, European traders said.

A new tender is expected to be issued soon.

The group had sought feed corn which could be sourced from the United States, Brazil, Argentina or South Africa.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

