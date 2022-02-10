Taiwan’s MFIG buys about 65,000 tonnes corn - traders

HAMBURG, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Taiwan's MFIG purchasing group bought about 65,000 tonnes of animal feed corn to expected to be sourced from Argentina in an international tender which closed on Thursday, European traders said.

The corn was purchased at an estimated premium of 253.42 U.S. cents a bushel c&f over the Chicago July 2022 corn contract CN2, they said.

Seller was believed to be trading house Viterra, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

