Taiwan’s MFIG buys about 65,000 tonnes corn from U.S.

HAMBURG, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Taiwan's MFIG purchasing group bought about 65,000 tonnes of animal feed corn to expected to be sourced from the United States in an international tender on Wednesday, European traders said.

It was believed to have been sold by trading house Columbia Grain International.

The corn was purchased at an estimated premium of 219.66 U.S. cents a bushel c&f over the Chicago July 2023 corn contract CN3, they said.

Offers had been sought for corn sourced either from the United States, Brazil, Argentina or South Africa.

Traders said U.S. corn dominated offers in the tender, with a total nine consignments each of 65,000 tonnes submitted including Columbia Grain’s winning offer.

Two offers were submitted each for 65,000 tonnes of Argentine corn, the lowest at an estimated premium of 227.50 U.S. cents a bushel c&f over the Chicago July corn contract.

No offers were reported for Brazilian or South African corn.

The tender sought shipment between March 20 and April 8 if the corn is sourced from the U.S. Gulf, Brazil or Argentina, traders said.

If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast or South Africa, shipment was sought for April 4-23.

In its last reported tender on Dec. 7, the MFIG group bought about 65,000 tonnes of feed corn to expected to be sourced from Brazil.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Jason Neely)

