Taiwan’s MFIG buys about 65,000 tonnes corn from Brazil -traders

HAMBURG, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Taiwan's MFIG purchasing group bought about 65,000 tonnes of animal feed corn to expected to be sourced from Brazil in an international tender which closed on Wednesday, European traders said.

It was believed to have been sold by trading house Cargill.

The corn was purchased at an estimated premium of 192.69 U.S. cents a bushel c&f over the Chicago March 2023 corn contract CH3, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

