Taiwan’s MFIG buys about 65,000 tonnes corn from Brazil -traders

Adds prices, detail

HAMBURG, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Taiwan's MFIG purchasing group bought about 65,000 tonnes of animal feed corn, expected to be sourced from Brazil, in an international tender which closed on Wednesday, European traders said.

It was believed to have been sold by trading house Pan Ocean.

The corn was purchased at an estimated premium of 189.00 U.S. cents a bushel c&f over the Chicago March 2023 corn contract CH3, they said.

Traders said only Brazilian corn was offered in the tender. Offers had been sought for corn sourced from the United States, Brazil, Argentina and South Africa.

Shipment was sought between Dec. 5 and Dec. 24, if the corn is sourced from the U.S. Gulf, Brazil or Argentina, traders said. If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast or South Africa, shipment was sought between Dec. 20 and Jan. 8, 2023.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Robert Birsel)

