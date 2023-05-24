Taiwan’s MFIG buys about 65,000 tonnes corn from Brazil

Adds other price offers, shipment periods

HAMBURG, May 24 (Reuters) - Taiwan's MFIG purchasing group bought about 65,000 tonnes of animal feed corn to expected to be sourced from Brazil in an international tender on Wednesday, European traders said.

It was believed to have been sold by trading house Amaggi.

The corn was purchased at an estimated premium of 139.00 U.S. cents a bushel c&f over the Chicago September 2023 corn contract CU3, they said.

The tender sought shipment between Aug. 5 and Aug. 24 if the corn is sourced from the U.S. Gulf, Brazil or Argentina, traders said.

Traders said Brazilian corn dominated the tender, with six other trading houses also each offering 65,000 tonnes from Brazil. No offers of U.S. corn were reported.

One offer for 65,000 tonnes of Argentine corn was said to have been made by trading house Pan Ocean at a premium of 147.88 cents a bushel c&f over the Chicago September contract.

Because of concern over quality, Argentine corn would be accepted only if it was the lowest offer and at least 4 cents per bushel below the second cheapest from other origins, traders said.

Two offers each of 52,000 tonnes South African corn were made, with the lowest from trading house Posco at 141.58 cents a bushel over the Chicago September contract.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, Editing by Louise Heavens)

