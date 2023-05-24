Taiwan’s MFIG buys about 65,000 tonnes corn from Brazil

HAMBURG, May 24 (Reuters) - Taiwan's MFIG purchasing group bought about 65,000 tonnes of animal feed corn to expected to be sourced from Brazil in an international tender on Wednesday, European traders said.

It was believed to have been sold by trading house Amaggi.

The corn was purchased at an estimated premium of 139.00 U.S. cents a bushel c&f over the Chicago September 2023 corn contract CU3, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

