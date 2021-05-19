Taiwan’s MFIG buys about 65,000 tonnes corn from Argentina -trade

Adds detail from paragraph four

HAMBURG, May 19 (Reuters) - Taiwan's MFIG purchasing group bought about 65,000 tonnes of animal feed corn to expected to be sourced from Argentina in an international tender which closed on Wednesday, European traders said.

The corn was purchased in a single consignment, all at an estimated premium of 268.25 U.S. cents a bushel c&f over the Chicago December 2021 corn contract CZ1, they said.

Seller was believed to be trading house Cargill, they said.

The tender sought shipment between Aug. 6 and Aug. 25 if the corn is sourced from the U.S. Gulf, Brazil or Argentina, they said. If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast or South Africa, shipment was sought between Aug. 21 and Sept. 9.

No offers were reported for corn from the United States.

Argentine corn dominated the tender, with eight other offers each of 65,000 tonnes made in addition to the winner.

Two offers were made for Brazilian corn, both of 65,000 tonnes with the lowest at a premium of 292.50 cents over Chicago December.

One offer of 53,000 tonnes of South African corn was reported at 288.00 cents over Chicago December.

Chicago corn futures fell on Wednesday, giving up some of the strong gains made in the previous two sessions, although concerns over tightening world supplies provided a floor under the market. GRA/

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Jason Neely)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

