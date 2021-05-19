World Markets

Taiwan’s MFIG buys about 65,000 tonnes corn from Argentina - trade

Michael Hogan Reuters
Taiwan's MFIG purchasing group bought about 65,000 tonnes of animal feed corn to expected to be sourced from Argentina in an international tender which closed on Wednesday, European traders said.

The corn was purchased in a single consignment, all at an estimated premium of 268.25 U.S. cents a bushel c&f over the Chicago December 2021 corn contract CZ1, they said.

Seller was believed to be trading house Cargill, they said.

