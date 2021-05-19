Taiwan’s MFIG buys about 65,000 tonnes corn from Argentina - trade

HAMBURG, May 19 (Reuters) - Taiwan's MFIG purchasing group bought about 65,000 tonnes of animal feed corn to expected to be sourced from Argentina in an international tender which closed on Wednesday, European traders said.

The corn was purchased in a single consignment, all at an estimated premium of 268.25 U.S. cents a bushel c&f over the Chicago December 2021 corn contract CZ1, they said.

Seller was believed to be trading house Cargill, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.