World Markets

Taiwan's MFIG buys about 65,000 tonnes corn from Argentina

April 12, 2023 — 03:12 am EDT

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

Adds U.S. corn offer, shipment period

HAMBURG, April 12 (Reuters) - Taiwan's MFIG purchasing group bought about 65,000 tonnes of animal feed corn to expected to be sourced from Argentina in an international tender on Wednesday, European traders said.

It was believed to have been sold by trading house Cargill.

The corn was purchased at an estimated premium of 179.50 U.S. cents a bushel c&f over the Chicago July 2023 corn contract CN3, they said.

Offers had been sought for corn sourced either from the U.S., Brazil, Argentina or South Africa.

Traders said the lowest offer for U.S. corn was at a premium of 239.00 cents c&f over the Chicago July contract made for the full 65,000 tonnes sought.

Shipment was sought between May 26 and June 14 if the corn is sourced from the U.S. Gulf, Brazil or Argentina, traders said.

If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast or South Africa, shipment is sought between June 10 and June 29.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Rashmi Aich)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsUS MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.