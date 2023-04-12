Taiwan's MFIG buys about 65,000 tonnes corn from Argentina

Adds U.S. corn offer, shipment period

HAMBURG, April 12 (Reuters) - Taiwan's MFIG purchasing group bought about 65,000 tonnes of animal feed corn to expected to be sourced from Argentina in an international tender on Wednesday, European traders said.

It was believed to have been sold by trading house Cargill.

The corn was purchased at an estimated premium of 179.50 U.S. cents a bushel c&f over the Chicago July 2023 corn contract CN3, they said.

Offers had been sought for corn sourced either from the U.S., Brazil, Argentina or South Africa.

Traders said the lowest offer for U.S. corn was at a premium of 239.00 cents c&f over the Chicago July contract made for the full 65,000 tonnes sought.

Shipment was sought between May 26 and June 14 if the corn is sourced from the U.S. Gulf, Brazil or Argentina, traders said.

If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast or South Africa, shipment is sought between June 10 and June 29.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Rashmi Aich)

