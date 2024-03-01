Taiwan’s MFIG buys about 65,000 T corn from the United States

Adds other offers, detail

HAMBURG, March 1 (Reuters) - Taiwan's MFIG purchasing group bought about 65,000 metric tons of animal feed corn, expected to be sourced from the United States, in a tender on Friday, European traders said.

The yellow corn was purchased at an estimated premium of 173.37 U.S. cents a bushel c&f over the Chicago July 2024 corn contract CN24, they said.

It was believed to have been sold by trading house Dreyfus.

Reports reflect assessments from traders, and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

Argentine corn was offered at the lowest price in the tender at an estimated premium of 169.82 U.S. cents a bushel c&f over the Chicago July contract by trading house Posco International, they said.

But due to concerns about poor quality, the tender said Argentine corn would only be accepted if it is the lowest price offered and at least 4 cents per bushel below the next cheapest offer from other origins, traders said.

U.S.-origin corn was the largest origin volume offered in the tender, traders said. A total of 390,000 tons was offered by six trading houses, with other U.S. premiums ranging from 174.99 to 181.00 cents over Chicago July, they added.

A total of 325,000 tons of Argentine corn was offered by five trading houses, with other Argentine premiums between 172.49 to 197.64 cents over Chicago July.

No offers were reported for Brazilian or South African corn.

Shipment was between and April 26 and May 15 if the corn is sourced from the U.S. Gulf, Brazil or Argentina, traders said. If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast or South Africa, shipment was between May 11 and May 30.

Buying interest was generated after Chicago corn hit three-year lows in February, traders said. But they added many importers are still delaying buying, hoping for further price falls.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.