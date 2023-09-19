Taiwan’s MFIG buys about 65,000 metric tons corn, likely from Brazil

Adds price, shipment periods

HAMBURG, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Taiwan's MFIG purchasing group bought about 65,000 metric tons of animal feed corn which is expected to be sourced from Brazil in an international tender on Tuesday, European traders said.

The corn was purchased at an estimated premium of 184.44 U.S. cents a bushel c&f over the Chicago March 2024 corn contract CH24, they said.

It was believed to have been sold by trading house ADM.

Shipment in the tender was sought between Nov. 14-Dec. 3 if the corn was sourced from the U.S. Gulf, Brazil or Argentina, traders said. If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast or South Africa, shipment was sought between Nov. 29-Dec. 18.

Brazilian corn dominated the tender, with eight other trading houses also offering the full 65,000 metric tons.

One offer of 65,000 tonnes of corn from the United Stated was reported at 220.00 cents a bushel c&f over the Chicago March contract.

No offers of corn from Argentina or South Africa were reported.

Traders said Asian buying interest was sparked after U.S. corn futures Cv1 hit their lowest levels in nearly three years on Monday as the U.S. Midwest harvest expanded, adding to fears of a supply glut. GRA/

