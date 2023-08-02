Taiwan’s MFIG buys about 65,000 metric tons corn from Brazil

Adds detail, shipment periods, other offers

HAMBURG, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Taiwan's MFIG purchasing group bought about 65,000 metric tons of animal feed corn expected to be sourced from Brazil in an international tender on Wednesday, European traders said.

It was believed to have been sold by trading house ADM.

The corn was purchased at an estimated premium of 143.00 U.S. cents a bushel c&f over the Chicago December 2023 corn contract CZ3, the traders said.

Shipment was sought by MFIG for between Oct. 1 and Oct. 20 if the corn is sourced from the U.S. Gulf, Brazil or Argentina, they said. If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast or South Africa, shipment was sought between Oct. 16 and Nov. 4.

Brazilian corn dominated the tender, with seven other trading houses also offering the full 65,000 tons in a premium range of 145.50 to 195.00 U.S. cents a bushel c&f over the Chicago December contract, traders said.

No offers of corn from the United States or South Africa were reported.

Two offers of Argentine corn, both of 65,000 tonnes, were reported, the lowest at 151.00 cents a bushel c&f over the Chicago December contract.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.