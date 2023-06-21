Taiwan’s MFIG buys about 65,000 metric tons corn from Brazil

Adds price, shipment periods

HAMBURG, June 21 (Reuters) - Taiwan's MFIG purchasing group bought about 65,000 metric tons of animal feed corn to expected to be sourced from Brazil in an international tender on Wednesday, European traders said.

It was believed to have been sold by trading house Viterra.

The yellow corn was purchased at an estimated premium of 82.79 U.S. cents a bushel c&f over the Chicago December 2023 corn contract CZ3, they said.

Brazilian corn dominated the tender, with nine other trading houses also offering the full 65,000 metric tons with other premiums offered in a range of between 83.50 to 133.41 U.S. cents a bushel c&f over the Chicago December contract.

No offers of corn from the United States or South Africa were reported.

One offer of 65,000 tonnes of Argentine corn was reported at 87.00 cents a bushel c&f over Chicago December.

Because of concerns about poor quality, Argentine corn would only be accepted if it was the lowest price offered and at least 4 cents per bushel below the second cheapest offer from other origins, traders said.

Shipment in the tender was sought between Sept. 4 and Sept. 23 if the corn is sourced from the U.S. Gulf, Brazil or Argentina, traders said. If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast or South Africa, shipment was sought between Sept. 19 and Oct. 8.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, Editing by Louise Heavens)

