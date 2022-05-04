Taiwan’s MFIG buys about 55,000 tonnes corn - traders

HAMBURG, May 4 (Reuters) - Taiwan's MFIG purchasing group bought about 55,000 tonnes of animal feed corn to expected to be sourced from South Africa in an international tender which closed on Wednesday, European traders said.

The corn was purchased at an estimated premium of 219.79 U.S. cents a bushel c&f over the Chicago September 2022 corn contract CU2, they said.

Seller was believed to be trading house Viterra, they said.

If sourced from South Africa, the tender had sought shipment between July 21 and Aug. 9.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

