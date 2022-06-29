Commodities

Taiwan's MFIG buys about 55,000 tonnes corn in tender -traders

HAMBURG, June 29 (Reuters) - Taiwan's MFIG purchasing group bought about 55,000 tonnes of animal feed corn to expected to be sourced from South Africa in an international tender which closed on Wednesday, European traders said.

It was purchased at an estimated premium of 243.79 U.S. cents per bushel c&f over the Chicago December 2022 corn contract CZ2, they said.

Seller was said to be trading house Viterra.

The tender had sought shipment between Aug. 25 and Sept. 13 if the corn was sourced from the U.S. Gulf, Brazil or Argentina, they said. If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast or South Africa, shipment was sought between Sept. 9 and Sept. 28.

Argentine corn was offered lowest in the tender at a premium of 241.46 cents a bushel c&f over the Chicago December contract. But Argentine corn was being viewed unfavourably by the importer, and South African was preferred, traders said.

No offers of U.S. corn were reported. Brazilian corn was the only other origin offered, the lowest at 251.43 cents a bushel c&f over the Chicago December contract.

Chicago most-active corn futures Cv1 traded this week below their recent levels on better-than-expected weekend rains in portions of the U.S. Midwest grain belts which should bolster crop prospects and amid trade expectations that the U.S. Department of Agriculture will raise its estimate of U.S. corn plantings in a June 30 acreage report. GRA/

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Jason Neely)

