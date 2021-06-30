Taiwan’s MFIG buys about 55,000 tonnes corn from South Africa- trade

Adds detail, other offers from paragraph four

HAMBURG, June 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan's MFIG purchasing group bought about 55,000 tonnes of animal feed corn to expected to be sourced from South Africa in an international tender which closed on Wednesday, European traders said.

The corn was purchased in a single consignment, all at an estimated premium of 233.82 U.S. cents a bushel c&f over the Chicago December 2021 corn contract CZ1, they said.

Seller was believed to be trading house Viterra, they said.

The tender sought shipment between Sept. 6 and Sept. 25 if the corn is sourced from the U.S. Gulf, Brazil or Argentina, they said.

If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast or South Africa, shipment was sought between Sept. 21 and Oct. 10.

No offers were reported for corn from the United States.

Argentine corn dominated the tender in volume terms, with eight offers each of 65,000 tonnes with the lowest at 238.23 cents c&f over Chicago December.

Two offers were made for Brazilian corn, both of 65,000 tonnes with the lowest at a premium of 275.50 cents over Chicago December. One other offer for 55,000 tonnes of South African corn was reported at 277.00 cents c&f over Chicago December.

Chicago corn futures were little changed on Tuesday as traders adjusted positions ahead of key U.S. reports on crop plantings and inventories.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday is expected to increase its estimate of U.S. corn plantings by about 3% from March, said a Reuters poll of analysts.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Jason Neely)

