World Markets

Taiwan’s MFIG buys about 130,000 tonnes corn from Argentina - traders

Contributor
Michael Hogan Reuters
Published

Taiwan's MFIG purchasing group bought about 130,000 tonnes of animal feed corn to expected to be sourced from Argentina in an international tender which closed on Tuesday, European traders said.

HAMBURG, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan's MFIG purchasing group bought about 130,000 tonnes of animal feed corn to expected to be sourced from Argentina in an international tender which closed on Tuesday, European traders said.

The purchase involved two 65,000 tonne consignments, with the deal larger than initially expected.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

China Plans to Ban Foreign IPO Loophole

Dec 01, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular