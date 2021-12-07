Taiwan’s MFIG buys about 130,000 tonnes corn from Argentina - traders

HAMBURG, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan's MFIG purchasing group bought about 130,000 tonnes of animal feed corn to expected to be sourced from Argentina in an international tender which closed on Tuesday, European traders said.

The purchase involved two 65,000 tonne consignments, with the deal larger than initially expected.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

