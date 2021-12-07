Taiwan’s MFIG buys about 130,000 T corn from Argentina - traders

Adds detail, prices, from paragraph three

HAMBURG, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan's MFIG purchasing group bought about 130,000 tonnes of animal feed corn expected to be sourced from Argentina in an international tender which closed on Tuesday, European traders said.

The purchase involved two 65,000 tonne consignments, with the deal larger than initially expected.

The first consignment was purchased at an estimated premium of 224.79 U.S. cents a bushel c&f over the Chicago May 2022 corn contract CK2, they said.

The seller was believed to be trading house Viterra, they said. Shipment from Argentina was between Feb. 17 and March 8, 2022.

Only U.S. origin corn was otherwise offered for the first consignment, with the lowest price at 263.50 U.S. cents c&f over Chicago May.

The second consignment of corn was purchased at an estimated premium of 210.79 U.S. cents a bushel c&f over the Chicago July 2022 corn contract CN2, they said.

The seller was also believed to be Viterra, they said. Shipment from Argentina was between March 10 and March 29, 2022.

The lowest offer for U.S. origin corn for the second consignment was said to be 261.00 cents c&f over Chicago July.

South African corn was offered at 252.40 cents c&f over the July contract. No offers for Brazilian corn were reported for either consignment.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Kirsten Donovan)

