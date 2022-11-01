US Markets
TROW

Taiwan's largest pension fund picks T. Rowe, Wellington, others, to run $3 bln assets

Contributor
Selena Li Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID DEE DELGADO

Taiwan's largest pension fund said on Tuesday it has selected six foreign asset managers to run a bond fund mandate, worth $3 billion, as it seeks to manage its risk exposure amid global market turmoil.

HONG KONG, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Taiwan's largest pension fund said on Tuesday it has selected six foreign asset managers to run a bond fund mandate, worth $3 billion, as it seeks to manage its risk exposure amidglobal marketturmoil.

The Bureau of Labour Funds (BLF) picked T. Rowe Price, Wellington Management, PGIM, Ninety One UK, Loomis, Sayles & Company and Pacific Investment Management, with each awarded $500 million to run a total-return bond strategy, it said in a statement.

The BLF, one of Asia's largest investors with TWD5.56 trillion ($173 billion) in assets under a mandatory public pension scheme, noted in its latest monthly review that global stock and bond markets were both hit by rising interest rates, high inflation and the war in Ukraine, dragging on its performance.

The pension fund recorded a 9.87% loss in the first nine months this year, latest disclosure shows.

($1 = 32.1290 Taiwan dollars)

(Reporting by Selena Li; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Selena.Li@thomsonreuters.com; +852 39525868;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TROW

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular