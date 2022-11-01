Taiwan's largest pension fund picks T. Rowe, Wellington, others, to run $3 bln assets

HONG KONG, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Taiwan's largest pension fund said on Tuesday it has selected six foreign asset managers to run a bond fund mandate, worth $3 billion, as it seeks to manage its risk exposure amidglobal marketturmoil.

The Bureau of Labour Funds (BLF) picked T. Rowe Price, Wellington Management, PGIM, Ninety One UK, Loomis, Sayles & Company and Pacific Investment Management, with each awarded $500 million to run a total-return bond strategy, it said in a statement.

The BLF, one of Asia's largest investors with TWD5.56 trillion ($173 billion) in assets under a mandatory public pension scheme, noted in its latest monthly review that global stock and bond markets were both hit by rising interest rates, high inflation and the war in Ukraine, dragging on its performance.

The pension fund recorded a 9.87% loss in the first nine months this year, latest disclosure shows.

($1 = 32.1290 Taiwan dollars)

(Reporting by Selena Li; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

