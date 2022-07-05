US Markets
Taiwan's largest pension fund hiring managers for $3 bln bond mandate

Selena Li Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Taiwan's largest pension fund is seeking to hire global asset managers to run a bond portfolio totalling $3 billion.

The Bureau of Labour Funds, administering $5.8 trillion ($190 billion) worth of Taiwanese pension assets, started to look for six foreign asset managers on Tuesday, the fund said in a statement.

Each of the hired managers will be awarded $500 million in assets to run, the pension said, and will have to adopt a total-return bond strategy.

Last month the fund awarded a mandate to the fund management arms of HSBC HSBA.L, Morgan Stanley MS.N and three others to run Asia's first climate change-focused fund with $2.3 billion in assets.

