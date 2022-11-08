Taiwan's FPCC resumes production at residue desulphurisation unit

November 08, 2022 — 05:08 am EST

Written by Trixie Yap for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp 6505.TW has resumed full production at its No. 1 residue desulphurisation (RDS) unit after an unplanned outage in the past few days.

The unit restarted on Nov. 7 after a leak had been fixed, company spokesperson KY Lin said.

The company is also restarting its No. 1 distillate hydrotreating unit after it went offline on Oct. 28 for a separate technical issue, he added.

FPCC's production of 10 ppm sulphur gasoil fell because of these shutdowns, said Lin.

Separately, the restart dates of Formosa's No. 3 crude distillation unit (CDU) and No. 2 RDS unit have been delayed to Nov. 22 from mid-November because of extended repair works.

