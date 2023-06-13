Taiwan's FPCC offers more July-loading gasoil - sources

SINGAPORE, June 13 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp (FPCC) 6505.TW has issued a second tender within a week to sell more July-loading 10ppm sulphur gasoil, several sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The refiner is looking to sell one 750,000-barrel 10 ppm sulphur gasoil cargo loading between July 26 and 30, the sources said.

The tender will close on June 14 with same day validity.

FPCC sold one 300,000-barrel 10ppm sulphur gasoil cargo last week at a premium of 20-30 cents to Singapore quotes to a Chinese state-owned refiner for early July loading. MDIS/TENDA

(Reporting by Trixie Yap, Editing by Louise Heavens)

