Taiwan's FPCC offers February 500 ppm sulphur gasoil - sources

January 03, 2023 — 04:49 am EST

Written by Trixie Yap for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp 6505.TW has issued a tender to sell at least one February-loading 500 ppm sulphur gasoil cargo, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

The tender for a 300,000-barrel cargo will close and be awarded on Jan. 4, they added.

The loading time for the cargo is between Feb. 20 and 24.

In a previous tender, the company did not sell its January-loading 500 ppm sulphur gasoil cargoes because of the larger-than-expected discounts received from buyers.

FPCC was not immediately available for comment.

