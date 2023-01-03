Taiwan's FPCC offers February 500 ppm sulphur gasoil - sources

SINGAPORE, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp 6505.TW has issued a tender to sell at least one February-loading 500 ppm sulphur gasoil cargo, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

The tender for a 300,000-barrel cargo will close and be awarded on Jan. 4, they added.

The loading time for the cargo is between Feb. 20 and 24.

In a previous tender, the company did not sell its January-loading 500 ppm sulphur gasoil cargoes because of the larger-than-expected discounts received from buyers.

FPCC was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Trixie Yap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((trixie.yap@thomsonreuters.com;))

