US Markets

Taiwan's Foxconn warns of negative revenue impact from virus outbreak

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

Taiwan's Foxconn on Thursday said a coronavirus outbreak will lead to lower full-year revenue and the company will "cautiously" resume output at its main factories in China that were shut because of the outbreak.

TAIPEI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Foxconn 2317.TW on Thursday said a coronavirus outbreak will lead to lower full-year revenue and the company will "cautiously" resume output at its main factories in China that were shut because of the outbreak.

Foxconn said in a statement to the Taipei stock exchange that its factories in countries including Vietnam, India and Mexico continued to be operating at full capacity and expansion plans were underway.

Foxcon, the world's largest contract electronics maker and formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, is a supplier to Apple Inc AAPL.O and others.

(Reporting By Yimou Lee and Twinnie Siu;)

((yimou.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +886-2-8729-5122;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular