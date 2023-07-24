News & Insights

Taiwan's Foxconn to take 50% stake in ZF axle system unit

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

July 24, 2023 — 07:26 am EDT

Written by Alexander Huebner for Reuters ->

BERLIN, July 24 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Foxconn 2317.TW will acquire a 50% stake in ZF Group's ZFF.UL axle system assembly unit, creating a joint venture aimed at growing automotive and supply chain opportunities, the companies said on Monday.

The deal, which values ZF Chassis Modules GmbH at 1 billion euros ($1.11 billion), will allow the companies to expand the range of product offerings in the internal combustion engine and electric vehicle space, they said in a statement.

The joint venture with Foxconn is part of ZF's strategy to grow specific business areas beyond current limits with external partners' support, the German company's chief executive, Holger Klein, told Reuters.

"This business can grow very quickly, but it has relatively low margins. It needs fresh capital," which is why ZF had been looking for a partner, said Klein.

ZF wants to use the proceeds to reduce debts.

The joint venture agreement is expected to become effective within six to nine months of signing pending regulatory approvals.

Klein, who said that he did not rule out Foxconn taking over further shares later, does not anticipate any major difficulties during the German government's review of the transaction.

Berlin last year blocked the sale of Munich-based chip supplier Siltronic WAFGn.DE to a Taiwanese rival over tensions with China.

($1 = 0.9029 euros)

