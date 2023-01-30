Taiwan's Foxconn taps former Nissan and Nidec heavyweight Seki for EV business

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Foxconn 2317.TW said on Monday it had hired former Nissan Motor Co 7201.T and Nidec Corp 6594.T Jun Seki as its chief strategy officer for electric vehicles, bringing in a high-profile auto executive to bolster its industry ambitions.

Seki, once seen as a contender for the top job at Nissan, later went to motor maker Nidec as chief executive before stepping down there.

(Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Kim Coghill)

