Taiwan's Foxconn taps former Nissan and Nidec heavyweight Seki for EV business

Credit: REUTERS/ANN WANG

January 30, 2023 — 02:38 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Foxconn 2317.TW said on Monday it had hired former Nissan Motor Co 7201.T and Nidec Corp 6594.T Jun Seki as its chief strategy officer for electric vehicles, bringing in a high-profile auto executive to bolster its industry ambitions.

Seki, once seen as a contender for the top job at Nissan, later went to motor maker Nidec as chief executive before stepping down there.

(Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((david.dolan@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 4563 2708;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.