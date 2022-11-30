Taiwan's Foxconn slowly checks into iPhone detox

Reuters Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Covid-19 lockdowns and protests across China have highlighted the risks of the mutual dependence between Taiwan's Foxconn and its top customer Apple. Even before the recent supply chain disruptions and violent protests that disrupted production in the People’s Republic, the Cupertino giant has been hedging its exposure to Foxconn.

The two-decade-plus partnership has been transformational for both sides. The $45 billion Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, is now the world's largest contract manufacturer of electronics with production hubs in China and elsewhere. It makes 70% of the world’s iPhones, according to Fubon Research. Meanwhile Apple’s huge investments into Foxconn have paid off: the U.S. company is the most profitable smartphone maker by far. Boss Tim Cook is also turning to Foxconn to expand in India, Vietnam and Mexico as he steps up efforts to diversify supply chains out of China, which have suffered under Beijing’s heavy-handed pandemic containment efforts and tensions with the United States.

However, thanks to dramatic labour unrest and pandemic disruptions, Apple's premium handset delivery volumes could miss expectations by up to a fifth, or 20 million units, during the all-important holiday season, according to TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Foxconn has been scrambling to contain the fallout, offering bonuses to temporary workers and shifting production to other facilities. In the meantime, however, Apple has probably been forced to send more orders to Taiwanese rival Pegatron and Guangdong-based Luxshare.

This is bad news for Foxconn, which is expected to generate more than half of revenue this year from Apple, per JP Morgan analysts. The bank also forecasts that Foxconn's manufacturing share of iPhones will decline to 57% by 2025, while Shenzhen-listed Luxshare's will more than triple to 24%. Foxconn’s shares have vastly underperformed both Apple and Luxshare over the past five years.

Foxconn chief Liu Young-way might not mind a bit of distance, however. Rising labour costs and brutal price wars with Luxshare have hurt. Apple's strict procurement rules prevent Foxconn from sourcing or manufacturing many components on its own, making it hard to cut costs through vertical integration, according to Morningstar analysts. Gross margins have fallen to roughly 6% in 2021 from 8% a decade ago.

Liu hopes ventures into electric cars, batteries and more can lift that number to 10% by 2025. If they do, he might find iPhone withdrawal more tolerable.

Follow @mak_robyn on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision, popularly known as Foxconn, could see more than 30% of iPhone production at its major Zhengzhou factory affected after violent protests erupted over Covid-19 restrictions and confusion over hiring bonuses, Reuters reported on Nov. 25, citing a source. More than 20,000 workers have left the plant.

The factory is the only one that makes premium models, including the iPhone 14 Pro. Overall, Foxconn manufactures 70% of iPhones globally, according to Fubon Research.

In late October, videos of fleeing workers went viral. At the time, Foxconn said it was bringing the situation under control and was coordinating with other plants to increase production.

(Editing by Pete Sweeney and Katrina Hamlin)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.