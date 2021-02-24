US Markets
FSR

Taiwan's Foxconn shares rise more than 4% after EV deal with Fisker

Contributor
Yimou Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANN WANG

Shares of Taiwan's Foxconn rose as much as 4.5% on Thursday, after the company said it will work with Fisker Inc to produce more than 250,000 electric vehicles a year beginning in late 2023.

TAIPEI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Shares of Taiwan's Foxconn 2354.TW rose as much as 4.5% on Thursday, after the company said it will work with Fisker Inc FSR.N to produce more than 250,000 electric vehicles a year beginning in late 2023.

Foxconn, Apple's AAPL.O main iPhone maker, has ramped up its interest in electric vehicles over the past year or so, announcing deals with Chinese electric-car maker Byton and automakers Zhejiang Geely Holding Group GEELY.UL and Stellantis NV's STLA.MI Fiat Chrysler unit.

(Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((yimou.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +886-2-8729-5122;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FSR AAPL STLA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters