Taiwan's Foxconn says no change to production in China's COVID-hit Zhengzhou
TAIPEI, May 4 (Reuters) - Major Taiwanese Apple Inc AAPL.O supplier Foxconn 2317.TW said on Wednesday that it is continuing production in China's Zhengzhou, which announced on Tuesday it would impose new COVID-19-related movement curbs for May 4-10.
"Our park has maintained production unchanged," it said in a statement, referring to the industrial area where its facilities are located in the central Chinese city.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
