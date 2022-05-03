Taiwan's Foxconn says no change to production in China's COVID-hit Zhengzhou

TAIPEI, May 4 (Reuters) - Major Taiwanese Apple Inc AAPL.O supplier Foxconn 2317.TW said on Wednesday that it is continuing production in China's Zhengzhou, which announced on Tuesday it would impose new COVID-19-related movement curbs for May 4-10.

"Our park has maintained production unchanged," it said in a statement, referring to the industrial area where its facilities are located in the central Chinese city.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((ben.blanchard@thomsonreuters.com;))

