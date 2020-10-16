Taiwan's Foxconn says eying electric vehicle market

TAIPEI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Foxconn 2354.TW Chairman Liu Young-way said on Friday the company hopes to take 10% of global market share for electric vehicles between 2025-2027, and that it has been in talks with multiple carmakers for future cooperation.

"We want to push Taiwan's EV industry to the world," he said in Taipei.

Foxconn, best known globally as a major supplier to Apple Inc AAPL.O, is looking at new growth from sectors such as electric vehicles, digital health and robots in a drive to diversify its global investments.

(Reporting by Yimou Lee; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((ben.blanchard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.