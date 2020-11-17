Taiwan's Foxconn opens display manufacturing factory in Vietnam

Contributor
Khanh Vu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANN WANG

Taiwan's Foxconn has opened a factory in northern Vietnam to produce displays after one year of construction, the Vietnamese government said on Wednesday.

HANOI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Foxconn 2354.TW has opened a factory in northern Vietnam to produce displays after one year of construction, the Vietnamese government said on Wednesday.

The $26-million factory in Quang Ninh province produced its first batch of products on Tuesday, the government said in a statement.

The plant will produce 20,000 display screens this year, the government added.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((khanh.vu@thomsonreuters.com; +84 24 38259623;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters