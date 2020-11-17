Taiwan's Foxconn opens display manufacturing factory in Vietnam

HANOI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Foxconn 2354.TW has opened a factory in northern Vietnam to produce displays after one year of construction, the Vietnamese government said on Wednesday.

The $26-million factory in Quang Ninh province produced its first batch of products on Tuesday, the government said in a statement.

The plant will produce 20,000 display screens this year, the government added.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Kim Coghill)

