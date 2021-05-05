Oil

Taiwan's Foxconn forms JV with Yageo to make small integrated circuit products

Contributor
Yimou Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANN WANG

Taiwan's Foxconn on Wednesday announced a joint venture with Yageo Corp to make small integrated circuit (IC) products in a move into the semiconductor industry, which is hit by a shortage that has rattled the global automotive and electronics sectors.

TAIPEI, May 5 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Foxconn 2317.TW on Wednesday announced a joint venture with Yageo Corp 2327.TW to make small integrated circuit (IC) products in a move into the semiconductor industry, which is hit by a shortage that has rattled the global automotive and electronics sectors.

The two companies will set up a new firm in Taiwan called XSemi Corporation to "extend the businesses into the semiconductor industry, including product development and sales," Foxconn said in a statement.

(Reporting by Yimou Lee, editing by Louise Heavens)

((yimou.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +886-2-8729-5122;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Oil

    Explore

    Most Popular