Taiwan's Foxconn forms JV with Yageo to make small integrated circuit products

TAIPEI, May 5 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Foxconn 2317.TW on Wednesday announced a joint venture with Yageo Corp 2327.TW to make small integrated circuit (IC) products in a move into the semiconductor industry, which is hit by a shortage that has rattled the global automotive and electronics sectors.

The two companies will set up a new firm in Taiwan called XSemi Corporation to "extend the businesses into the semiconductor industry, including product development and sales," Foxconn said in a statement.

(Reporting by Yimou Lee, editing by Louise Heavens)

