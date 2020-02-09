Taiwan's Foxconn approved to resume Zhengzhou plant production-source

TAIPEI, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Foxconn 2317.TW has received Chinese government approval to resume production at a key plant in the northern China city of Zhengzhou, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Monday.

But the company, which makes smartphones for global vendors including Apple AAPL.O, is still in talks with the government to resume production at another plant in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, the source added.

Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

China blocked a plan by Foxconn to resume production in China from Monday, the Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday, amid concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus.

(Reporting by Yimou Lee and Taipei newsroom; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

