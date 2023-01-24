Taiwan's Foxconn and others accelerate investment in Mexico - Nikkei

US Markets

Taiwan's Foxconn and others accelerate investment in Mexico

Credit: REUTERS/ANN WANG

January 24, 2023

Written by Shivani Tanna for Reuters ->

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Foxconn 2317.TW and other Taiwanese tech suppliers are increasing their production capacity in Mexico to meet a growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and servers to be made in North America, Nikkei Asia reported on Tuesday.

Mexico is one of the key locations for the Foxconn's strategic investments this year, according to the report, citing a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

Foxconn, the world's biggest contract electronics manufacturer and a key iPhone assembler, will have local manufacturing options in Ohio, Wisconsin and Mexico for EV clients, the report added.

