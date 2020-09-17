Taiwan's Formosa to shut No. 1 RDS for 40-day maintenance in Oct

Adds detail

SINGAPORE, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp 6505.TW plans to shut its residue desulphurizer (RDS) for maintenance in October and will reduce its crude processing rates to about 40%, the company spokesman said.

The No. 1 RDS unit with a capacity of 80,000 barrels per day (bpd) at its Mailiao refinery will be shut for 40 days, Formosa spokesman KY Lin said.

The sole private refiner in the country will also reduce utilisation rates at its crude distillation units (CDUs) in October to 220,000 bpd, or about 40% of its total capacity, he said.

Formosa's 540,000-bpd refinery is operating at 67% this month, Lin said.

The company has two RDS units of the same capacity but the No.2 unit has been shut since a fire broke out in July.

Lin said that unit may only restart next year.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; editing by Jason Neely)

