Taiwan's Formosa shuts one FCC unit for 2-3 weeks

SINGAPORE, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp 6505.TW, a major fuel exporter in Asia, has shut one of the two fluid catalytic cracker (FCC) units at its Mailiao refinery since Monday due to water leaking in a carbon monoxide boiler.

The outage of the 84,000 barrel-per-day FCC unit is expected to last two to three weeks, and may affect some September-loading gasoline cargoes, said company spokesman KY Lin.

"Crude oil refining will not be affected at the refinery. We will store the feedstock while the FCC unit is under maintenance," said Lin, adding that loadings of September-diesel cargoes will also be unaffected.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu in Singapore and Mohi Narayan in New Delhi; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

