Taiwan's Formosa Petchem plans maintenance at refinery in Q1, Q3 2024

Updates details in first paragraph, adds production capacity for naphtha cracker units 6, 7

SINGAPORE, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp (FPCC) 6505.TW is planning to shut two of its three crude distillation units (CDU) and some downstream units at its Mailiao refinery for maintenance in the first and third quarters of next year, the company spokesperson said on Thursday.

"We will shut the No. 3 CDU, No. 2 residue desulphurisation (RDS) unit and No. 2 residual fluid catalytic cracker (RFCC) for maintenance starting mid-March," KY Lin told Reuters.

The No. 3 CDU and No. 2 RDS unit will be shut for around 40 days, while the No. 2 RFCC will be shut for between 60 and 70 days, Lin added.

In mid-September, FPCC plans to shut its No. 1 CDU and No. 1 RDS for a 40-day maintenance. Its No. 1 RFCC will be shut as well, but the duration will depend on how current repairs pan out now, Lin said.

The company's No. 1 84,000-barrel per day (bpd) RFCC unit has been shut since Oct. 23 for extended repairs, with a restart estimated at around mid-December, he added.

In terms of petrochemicals, the refiner plans to shut its 1.03 million metric tons per year (tpy) No. 2 naphtha cracker for technical repairs in January for between one and two months. The refiner, however, will bring online its 1.2 million tpy No. 3 cracker during the same period.

It will also take offline its 700,000-tpy No. 1 cracker between June and August for maintenance.

For December, FPCC has plans to process around 360,000 bpd of crude, Lin added. This is higher compared with 340,000 bpd in November following the restart of some units after maintenance, despite ongoing repair works for its RFCC.

FPCC has a total crude procession capacity of 540,000 bpd, Reuters records showed.

(Reporting by Trixie Yap; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((trixie.yap@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.