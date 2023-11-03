Taiwan's Formosa Petchem offers 2024 gasoil term supplies - sources

Adds details

SINGAPORE, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp (FPCC) 6505.TW has kicked off 2024 term negotiations for 10 ppm sulphur gasoil via a sales tender, two sources close to the matter said on Friday.

The refiner is offering least one 750,000-barrel cargo for loading every month in the next year, they added.

The tender closes on Nov. 6, but the validity could not be confirmed.

FPCC however did not offer 2024 contract supplies for 500ppm sulphur gasoil or jet fuel, one source said.

This follows expectations of better jet fuel demand locally as flight numbers improve further next year, the source added.

FPCC sold 2023 contractual 10ppm sulphur gasoil cargoes at premiums of around $2 a barrel or more, Reuters records showed.

(Reporting by Trixie Yap; editing by Christina Fincher)

