News & Insights

Taiwan's Formosa Petchem offers 2024 gasoil term supplies - sources

November 03, 2023 — 09:51 am EDT

Written by Trixie Yap for Reuters ->

Adds details

SINGAPORE, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp (FPCC) 6505.TW has kicked off 2024 term negotiations for 10 ppm sulphur gasoil via a sales tender, two sources close to the matter said on Friday.

The refiner is offering least one 750,000-barrel cargo for loading every month in the next year, they added.

The tender closes on Nov. 6, but the validity could not be confirmed.

FPCC however did not offer 2024 contract supplies for 500ppm sulphur gasoil or jet fuel, one source said.

This follows expectations of better jet fuel demand locally as flight numbers improve further next year, the source added.

FPCC sold 2023 contractual 10ppm sulphur gasoil cargoes at premiums of around $2 a barrel or more, Reuters records showed.

(Reporting by Trixie Yap; editing by Christina Fincher)

((trixie.yap@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.