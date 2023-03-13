Commodities
Taiwan's Eva Airways to buy five Boeing 787s in $1.8 bln deal

Credit: REUTERS/Randall Hill

March 13, 2023 — 06:21 am EDT

Written by Meg Shen for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, March 13 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Eva Airways Corp 2618.TW said on Monday it would purchase five Boeing Co BA.N 787 widebody planes worth $1.78 billion at list prices.

Eva Airways currently operates 10 Boeing 787 aircraft.

Taiwan's other major carrier, China Airlines Ltd 2610.TW, agreed to buy 16 787 widebody planes last August to replace its ageing fleet of Airbus A330s.

