Taiwan's defence minister not aware of President Tsai's plan to visit US

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS

March 06, 2023 — 08:06 pm EST

Written by Ben Blanchard for Reuters ->

TAIPEI, March 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan's defence minister said on Tuesday that he was not aware if President Tsai Ing-wen would meet U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in the United States.

Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng also said if China makes a move, Taiwan military's role is to fight.

Chiu made the comments to reporters on the sidelines of a parliament session. Sources earlier said on condition of anonymity that Tsai had been invited to speak at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library during a transit through California on a planned visit to Central America, and that McCarthy was likely to meet her there.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((faith.hung@thomsonreuters.com;))

Reuters
