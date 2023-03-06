Taiwan's defence minister not aware of President Tsai's plan to visit US

TAIPEI, March 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan's defence minister said on Tuesday that he was not aware if President Tsai Ing-wen would meet U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in the United States.

Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng also said if China makes a move, Taiwan military's role is to fight.

Chiu made the comments to reporters on the sidelines of a parliament session. Sources earlier said on condition of anonymity that Tsai had been invited to speak at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library during a transit through California on a planned visit to Central America, and that McCarthy was likely to meet her there.

