Taiwan's CPC seeks 14 LNG cargoes for May 2023-March 2024 delivery

SINGAPORE, March 14 (Reuters) - Taiwan's CPC Corp CHIP.UL issued a buy tender seeking 14 cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to be delivered over an 11-month period, two industry sources said on Tuesday.

The state refiner is seeking the LNG cargoes for delivery between May 2023 to March 2024.

The tender closes on March 15.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

