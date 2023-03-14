Commodities

Taiwan's CPC seeks 14 LNG cargoes for May 2023-March 2024 delivery

March 14, 2023 — 03:33 am EDT

Written by Emily Chow for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, March 14 (Reuters) - Taiwan's CPC Corp CHIP.UL issued a buy tender seeking 14 cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to be delivered over an 11-month period, two industry sources said on Tuesday.

The state refiner is seeking the LNG cargoes for delivery between May 2023 to March 2024.

The tender closes on March 15.

