News & Insights

Commodities

Taiwan's CPC says it has Australia approval for oil field project

Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

August 15, 2023 — 10:01 pm EDT

Written by Ben Blanchard for Reuters ->

TAIPEI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Taiwan's state-owned energy company CPC CHIP.UL said Wednesday it had received Australian government approval to acquire four subbasin permits in oilfields off Western Australia from Carnarvon Energy Ltd CVN.AX.

CPC's subsidiary OPIC Australia Pty Ltd reached the deal with Carnarvon in February, in which Carnarvon agreed to divest a 10% interest in the Dorado oilfield.

Carnarvon said in a February release that it expected to receive $146 million in cash from the investment. This comprises an upfront payment of $56 million on completion of the transaction and another $90 million once a final investment decision is taken on the Dorado development.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((ben.blanchard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.